The total fire ban has been lifted for the entire District of Muskoka.

With the provincial announcement that Ontario is lifting the Restricted Fire Zone designation that was put in place across the province’s fire region last month, Muskoka Fire Chiefs will also lift the ban at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, May 16th.

Officials say the fire danger rating is set at ‘Moderate’ for the area meaning no daytime burning is allowed between the hours of 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. but small fires will be allowed two hours after sunset and must be put out two hours before sunrise.

“The conditions are expected to get dry next week so that’s why we’re at moderate. So, people just need to be careful,” Fire Prevention Officer Mike Vadlja said. “Between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m., they can’t burn, so no daytime burning and were asking people to just have adequate tools and follow the bylaw.”

Fire officials confirm that fireworks will be permitted.

You are asked to always have adequate tools and water to extinguish the fire if the need arises and you must be with your fire at all times.

Before lighting your fire make sure you know the rules in your municipality by checking your municipal website.