BRACEBRIDGE, ON-The Bracebridge Agricultural Society has cancelled the annual Fall Fair and Horse Show event.

Set for the September 18th weekend, the President of the Agricultural Society Dave Nichols told MyMuskokaNow that it was not an easy decision but based on the current COVID-19 situation where only max groups of 50 are allowed, they would not have much of an event even if they could run it.

Nichols said the primary concern of the society was the health and safety of everyone in the community, and having this annual festival would have been risky.

However, Nichols did say that they are keeping the September dates in case they are able to hold some kind of event.

When asked about what that could look like, he said there were no ideas as of yet.

In terms of an actual fair, Nichols said that residents would have to wait until 2021.