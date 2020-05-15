GRAVENHURST, ON-The Gravenhurst public library is planning on opening up specific services following the Provincial Governments announcement.

Starting as early as May 19th, the library is resuming the delivery and pickup of library materials. The library said that while they appreciate how valued their services are in the community, the delay for opening up was made to ensure the safety measures and processes had been fully developed.

CEO and Chief Librarian Julia Reinhart said that even though the work on these processes and the purchase of essential supplies has already begun, they are not yet in a place where they can accurately predict how, where and when these services will be rolled out. “We will continue to keep everyone informed as decisions are made, and our plans confirmed. We really miss our library users and want to make certain they are tapping into the library’s digital resources, online programming and services while staying healthy.”

If you have any questions, you can call 705-687-3382 or email library@gravenhurst.ca, and you can click here for the library’s site.