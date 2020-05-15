MUSKOKA, ON-Through partnership and the use of technology, Muskoka hospitals will be able to call upon experts who will be able to offer advice to more critically-ill patients.

This new virtual care will allow people to stay comfortably in Muskoka hospitals while being tended to by medical care experts who may be impeded by distance.

Through an investment of about $50,000, both hospital sites in Muskoka now have access to this technology that will connect them to the expertise of six Intensivists from the Barrie Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) 24/7.

Dr. Khal Salem, Chief of Internal Medicine for MAHC, said that virtual care allows patients to benefit in smaller hospitals like the ones in Muskoka from the services of larger organizations. “Through secure videoconferencing, out Internists in Huntsville and South Muskoka are able to access advice from Intensivists virtually on an emergency basis. When time matters most, quicker advanced critical care can make the difference in saving lives.”

MAHC CEO Natalie Bubela notes that with the introduction of this technology, they will be able to optimize clinical resources in rural and small communities for the highest quality of care.

“Anytime we can provide better care locally by removing geographic obstacles that can limit a patient’s access to appropriate care is a positive step toward enhancing the patient’s and the family’s experience,” said Bubela.