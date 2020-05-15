A man has been arrested by Bracebridge OPP for stunt driving.

On Friday, around 1 a.m., OPP was conducting speed enforcement on Highway 11 North in Bracebridge, when they observed a vehicle travelling significantly faster than the posted speed limit.

Upon conducting a traffic stop, their investigation revealed that the driver was court-ordered to be in his residence at that time.

A 28-year-old man from Midland was charged with stunt driving, driving while under suspension, failure to comply with recognizance and possession of methamphetamine.

He will be at the Ontario Court of Justice for a bail hearing today, and his vehicle has been impounded for seven days.