Bracebridge OPP has charged a man for driving an ATV while impaired.

On Thursday, around 10:20 p.m., police responded to a concern from a motorist about the driving behaviour of a person riding an all-terrain vehicle on Bonnie Lake Road in Bracebridge.

Officers responded and located the ATV driver and after investigating, arrested and charged the suspect.

The 52-year-old man from Bracebridge is facing charges including impaired operation and having a blood alcohol concentration of over 0.08.

The accused will be before a judge at the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on July 21.