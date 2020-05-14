There will be no fireworks this May 2-4.

The Muskoka Fire Chiefs are reminding residents ahead of the long weekend that the Total Fire Ban remains in effect.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry continues to implement a Restricted Fire Zone for Muskoka due to impacts related to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Fire officials say the restrictions include no open fires, no campfires and no fireworks.

For more information on the RFZ fire restrictions, head to the province’s website.

If you have any other concerns regarding local outdoor burning regulations, contact your municipality.