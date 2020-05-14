The cemetery at Maple Lake is shown on Google Streetview. Image sourced from Google.

BRACEBRIDGE, ON-The Town of Bracebridge is now opening up its cemeteries to the public and will continue monument installation activities.

The Town said they are happy to welcome families back and will strive to maintain all of its cemeteries with dignity and respect while also ensuring the safety of all visitors and staff.

When visiting any cemetery grounds, residents are reminded that they must physically distance themselves them others.

The cemeteries that are now open include Annie Williams Memorial, Bracebridge Municipal, Bracebridge United, Falkenburg United, Free Methodist, Gilbert Lutheran, Matthiasville, Moore’s Pioneer, Muskoka Falls, Nicholson, Purbrook Christ Church, Society of St. John the Evangelist, St. Joseph’s Catholic, St. Paul’s Anglican, St. Paul’s Churchyard, St. Stephen’s Anglican, Stoneleigh Anglican, and Uffington United.

If any residents have questions about rules and regulations of the municipal cemeteries in Bracebridge, they can visit the Town’s site here, or they can call 705-645-5264.