Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

BRACEBRIDGE, ON-The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) has confirmed a new case of COVID-19 in a Bracebridge resident.

The person infected is a man in his 60’s who contracted the virus through the community and is currently self-isolating.

This new case brings the total in Muskoka to 19, with 16 of those having recovered.

