The Town of Huntsville is announcing a number of upcoming road closures.

Two closures will take place along Bayshore Boulevard next week.

The first takes place on Wednesday, from Lighthouse Point Road to 500 metres north of Lighthouse Point Road at 8 a.m.-2 p.m., for a culvert replacement.

The second will take place Thursday, from 8 a.m.-12 p.m. at Bayshore Boulevard, 92 metres west of Lakewood Park Road, to Lakewood Park Road, to 166 metres north of Lakeshore Road.

Meanwhile, the town is also announcing that Etwell Road will be fully closed from the beginning of June to the end of July.

The Etwell Road Bridge is being replaced which will begin June 1st at 7 a.m., and continue until approximately July 31st at 8 a.m., and will involve the complete closure of the road.

Visit the town’s Road Projects and Closures page for more updates on road closures.