The Huntsville Soccer Club has cancelled its 2020 House League outdoor season.

In a Facebook post on Monday, HSC President Dave Caplan said he has been monitoring local and provincial updates regarding COVID-19 very closely while deliberating the outcome of the 2020 season.

“It is with a heavy heart, yet with belief, it is best for our community, the decision has been made to cancel the 2020 House League outdoor season for both Youth and Adult programs,” the post said.

Caplan said it’s the HSC’s hope that all members continue to train safely on their own, practicing for either an indoor season this winter, or for outdoor in 2021.

“The health and safety of our players, coaches, referees, guardians, and greater community are of utmost importance to us,” Caplan added. “And we cannot in good conscience plan for a soccer season while putting any of you at risk.”

The HSC Administrator will be providing refunds over the next two weeks to those who have already paid for the season.

Caplan notes if you need to get in touch with the Administrator about your refund, to email administrator@huntsvillesoccer.ca.

No decision has been made regarding those who play Rep soccer.

Caplan says the outdoor season is in the hands of the Huronia District Soccer League, not the HSC.

“The League has yet to make a decision as they continue to gather information, however, we will certainly notify all of you once we receive their decision.”

If you have any concerns or questions, you can email the Administrator and visit the league website for further updates and information.