The exterior sign of the Huntsville Public Library is shown on July 2nd, 2019. Photo by James Wood/MyMuskokaNow.com staff

HUNTSVILLE, ON-The Huntsville Public Library has received a new Chief Executive Officer and Chief Librarian.

The library said that David Tremblay would take over the position from Maureen Cubberley, who had held down the role the past five months.

Tremblay brings with him experience in the management of public libraries in Alberta and most recently, British Columbia.

During COVID-19, Tremblay will work from his home along with the e-library staff.

With Tremblay at the helm, the library said that they will be striving to provide and improve services to the community through their newly revamped web site and will be developing plans for the eventually phased re-opening of the physical library.

Residents are encouraged to visit the new website and check out the activities and services being offered.

