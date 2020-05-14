The Township of Muskoka Lakes has appointed a new Director of Financial Services.

On Thursday, the township announced the appointment of Mark Donaldson – who will play a critical role in driving continuous improvement of the overall financial strategy and stewardship of Muskoka Lakes.

The Director is a key member of the strategic leadership team, who provides innovative leadership and fosters financial literacy throughout the organization while refining policies and processes in guiding long term financial planning.

Donaldson holds a Bachelor of Administrative Studies from York University and a Chartered Professional Accountant designation.

He also brings with him over twenty-five years of financial experience in both the private and public sectors.

Mayor Phil Harding says he’s pleased to have Donaldson join the team at Muskoka Lakes.

“His leadership experience with the Province and extensive history with government operations will certainly help support council in their desire to establish a focused, strategic direction to address the long term financial sustainability questions surrounding all aspects of Township business.”

Most recently, Donaldson was the Director of Financial Reporting and Fiscal Support with the Treasury Board Secretariat of the Province of Ontario.

Additionally, he has spent nearly two decades as a regular visitor to the family that lives in the Parry Sound/Muskoka area.

“Moving to Muskoka permanently has long been part of our family’s plan,” Donaldson stated. “The opportunity to serve the residents of the Township of Muskoka Lakes makes it all the more exciting.”

Donaldson effectively assumes the role on June 15.