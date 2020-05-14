The Town of Bracebridge is extending the waiving of penalties for non-payment of 2020 Interim Taxes.

Bracebridge council adopted a motion at their meeting on Wednesday to extend the waiving of penalties and interest that would otherwise be charged for the non-payment of 2020 interim taxes that were due on March 31st, 2020.

The town said in a press release that it is taking additional steps to provide financial support for those negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Council understands that during this period of uncertainty, paying property taxes may have a detrimental impact on residents, and it is for that reason that we have made the decision to extend the waiving of penalties for those that were unable to make their property tax payment on time,” Mayor Graydon Smith said in the release.

Council’s decision removes any penalties and interest charged on non-payment of interim taxes until July 31st and defers the requirement to pay municipal property taxes for an additional two months.

The penalty waiving decision has been taken to support those most in need.

The town is encouraging property owners that have the means to make their payments to do so, as property taxes fund many municipal and school board services that continue to be provided.

Bracebridge is working closely with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit and other community partners to monitor the global situation regarding COVID-19, and to respond accordingly.

