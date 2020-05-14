HUNTSVILLE, ON-Hospice Huntsville is looking for donations to help subsidize their losses during COVID-19.

Melissa Polischuk, from the hospice, told MyMuskokaNow that they are looking for donations to help care for their residents as they have had to postpone their annual spring fundraising events due to the virus. These fundraising events help the hospice raise 60 percent of their operating costs as the government covers the other 40.

Polischuk said that any donations would help as they go to direct patient care and nursing supplies.

She also added that they have had no confirmed COVID-19 cases and are taking measures to protect their residents, like restricting visitors and screening staff.

If you are interested in helping out the hospice, you can head here to make a donation or give them a call at 705-789-6878.