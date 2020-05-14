Bracebridge OPP has arrested a man following a break and enter.

On Wednesday, around 10:30 p.m., the OPP was dispatched to a break and enter at an address in the Muskoka Lakes Township.

The homeowner was present and scared the suspect away.

The OPP Canine unit, along with the Emergency Response Team, attended and located the suspect not far from where the incident took place.

Police have charged a 24-year-old man from Newmarket with breaking and entering and mischief.

He will be before a judge at the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on July 21.