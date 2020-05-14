HUNTSVILLE, ON-The District of Muskoka is enforcing temporary parking and lane restrictions in Huntsville for the Downtown Revitalization Project.

Starting on May 20th, all street parking on both sides of Main Street, and from Lorne Street to the bridge will be temporarily unavailable until the morning of May 21st.

During this time, traffic will also be reduced to one lane as the work being done will help assist in the design of the Main Street Upgrades and Streetscaping Project.

All sidewalks will remain open and pedestrian access to businesses will be available for curbside pickups.

For more information about the project and the work being done, visit the Engage Muskoka site here.