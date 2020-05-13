The Ontario government is waiving co-payment fees for people on the Ontario Drug Benefit Program. The announcement was made late Wednesday in a press release sent to the media. The province says this is to assist people during the COVID-19 pandemic who are receiving prescriptions for more than 30 days in monthly installments. The province issued the order to pharmacies to only dispense prescriptions for 30 days in order to prevent a shortage of medication during the pandemic. The fees will be waived until the beginning of July.

“During these unprecedented times, our government is doing everything we can to provide additional relief for vulnerable people impacted by COVID-19,” said Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health. “That’s why we are taking action to help ensure Ontarians continue to have access to the prescription drugs they need, without it being a source of stress or financial burden during the outbreak.”

Families on the Trillium Drug Program can apply for an income reassessment, or if the household’s income has changed by 10-percent or more since 2018 then they can apply to have their deductible recalculated.

Anyone who currently pays a dispensing fee to a pharmacy will have to continue to do so, even if they are only receiving prescriptions 30 days at a time.