During today’s daily briefing, Premier Doug Ford says we aren’t quite at stage one of reopening yet.

Despite reports by some media outlets that golf courses, marinas, private campgrounds, and off-leash parks would be able to reopen this weekend his office has not confirmed that information.

But, Ford’s office has since confirmed this afternoon (Wednesday) to the Vista National News Desk that we will hear details tomorrow about what businesses will be allowed to reopen as part of stage one of the province’s three-stage plan. That will include details on timing.