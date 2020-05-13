Test results at the Pines Long-Term Care Home are confirming no COVID 19 cases.

From May 4th-7th, COVID-19 testing of all residents at the Pines was completed, and the District of Muskoka said on Wednesday that there are no cases at this time.

The goal of the provincially mandated testing was to proactively identify cases of the virus that are difficult to diagnose, including asymptomatic cases.

Earlier today, the District announced that the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit provided to results of the nearly 310 tests completed at the facility.

Results confirm that the many preventative measures taken by staff to prevent the spread have been very effective.

“While we are grateful to report there are no cases of COVID-19 at the Pines, we will not ease our efforts,” District Chair, John Klink said. “We will continue to be diligent in our ongoing, proactive measures to keep residents and staff safe.”

Commissioner of Health Services at the District, Norm Barrette says they know this is a worrying time for those with family members at the Pines and for anyone with a loved one in long-term care.

“We are doing our absolute best to be diligent in our ongoing proactive measures to keep residents and staff safe,” Barrette said. “We will continue to provide regular updates.”

Administrator at the Pines Long-Term Care Home, Kim Landry says she’s thankful for their team and for the community for the continued support.

“Since the onset of the pandemic, we have been ahead of the curve. Our team has consistently gone over and above provincial guidelines, working hard to put preventative and precautionary measures in place.”

