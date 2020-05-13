Residents living on Lake Muskoka, Lake Rosseau and Lake Joseph are being asked to submit water level measurements.

On Wednesday, the District of Muskoka and area municipalities said in a press release that they continue to work together to advocate collective concerns to the Ontario Government regarding high water levels in Muskoka.

Those with properties on the aforementioned lakes are asked to complete an online form to report water levels as taken from structures on their property – like a boathouse or a floating dock.

Residents can complete the report form until June 5th and are asked to submit one form only throughout the reporting period.

Information collected will be used to create a data profile for infrastructure impact related to water levels in Muskoka.

More information, along with the report form is available here.