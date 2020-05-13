With Canada Road Safety Week upon us and the long weekend ahead, the OPP is cautioning driver safety throughout cottage country.

The OPP says it is reporting an increase in road fatalities as well as the behaviours linked to the deaths – which is the focus of the national campaign.

OPP Media Relations Coordination Sergeant Jason Folz says the campaign’s purpose is to increase public compliance with traffic laws.

“And of course, targeting the big four and that’s alcohol or drug-impaired driving, distracted or inattentive driving, aggressive driving – which includes speeding, and the lack of seatbelt use and they all contribute to fatalities in Ontario.”

According to OPP, as of May 4th, 71 people have died in fatal collisions on OPP-patrolled roads this year, compared to 61 deaths over the same span in 2019.

Folz adds they expect roads to be particularly busy over the long weekend.

“To keep people safe, we want to them to reduce their speed and increase their following distance and abide by the big four and avoid getting caught into driving impaired or being inattentive or distracted, reducing your speed and wearing your seatbelt – that all saves lives on our highways.”

Speeding has been linked to the highest number of fatalities with 17 – while inattentive-related deaths have seen a significant spike with a total of 12 – a 300 percent rise over last year.

Meanwhile, the lack of seatbelt related fatalities went up 25 percent from 12 to 15, year over year.

Alcohol and drug-related fatalities went up 20 percent from 12 to 10.

In a press release, OPP Chief Superintendent Commander with the Highway Safety Division Rohan Thompson says drivers need to carefully consider behaviours and actions linked to the many lives lost on our roads every year.

“Fatigue and prescription drug use are forms of impaired driving,” Thompson said. “Aggressive driving isn’t just about speeding; it includes tail-gaiting and other unsafe maneuvers. Distracted driving isn’t just about cell phones; it’s also about programming your GPS or eating behind the wheel. Safe drivers mean safe roads. Drive, like your life depends on it because it does.”

A total of 335 people died in 304 fatal collisions on OPP-patrolled roads in 2019, while the OPP responded to 74,771 collisions – marking a five-year high.