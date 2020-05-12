Ontario has extended its state of emergency until June 2nd. MPPs voted in favour of the bill this afternoon.

The state of emergency is dealt with differently than emergency orders which have been extended until May 19th. Those cover bar and restaurant closures, outdoor amenities, and child care centres.

Only one independent MPP, Randy Hillier, voted against the bill.

Premier Doug Ford hinted during his media briefing on Tuesday that the province is ready to move into stage one of its three stages of reopening and he promised more details on Thursday.

According to Ford, we will learn early next week if schools will be shuttered for the remainder of the school year.