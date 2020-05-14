Who let the Moose out? Lake of Bays Brewery did. And for a good reason too!

99.5 MooseFM’s collaboration beer with Lake of Bays Brewery celebrates 25 on-air years of putting the wattage in your cottage!

By picking up a Moose is Loose Lager at the Lake of Bays Brewery or Huntsville Brewhouse, you’ll be sending a portion of the proceeds to help benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Muskoka!

Something this awesome simply can’t be contained. So crack one open and let the Moose get Loose!

Where to Purchase your Moose Is Loose Lager