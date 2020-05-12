Ontario’s rate of new positive cases each day continues to plateau with a gradual downward slope.

The province’s Chief Medical Officer says out of Ontario’s total of 20,907 positive cases, 15,390 are now resolved. Dr. David Williams says in addition to the 74-percent recovery rate, the number of patients requiring both hospital and intensive care has gone down.

According to Dr. Williams yesterday saw four more outbreaks in long-term care homes as well as four new resident deaths. As for retirement homes in the province, Williams says a total 72 homes reported outbreaks since early April with two new resident deaths. Dr. Williams says the province is approaching the end of its survey in long-term care homes, with nearly 70-percent of it done, Dr. Williams says the goal is to be done by Friday.

Dr. Williams confirmed that the province is still in phase one, also known as the pandemic stage. He says phase two is the next move, getting out of the pandemic stage and measuring progress in the next two to four weeks.