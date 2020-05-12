Even though the province will be asking MPPs to extend the state of the emergency declaration prepare to learn more about Ontario’s first phase of reopening. This afternoon the bill will be debated to extend the declaration to June 2nd. It is expected to pass unanimously.

During his daily briefing, Premier Doug Ford says this Thursday we will learn details of how the province will continue to reopen the economy, “On Thursday we can share more good news about reopening our province, we will be reopening more nonessential businesses and more seasonal businesses.” Ford says the province is ready to move to stage one of its three-stage plan, which could allow for more people at essential gatherings such as funerals, and opening certain workplaces.

Ford said it will be up to the Chief Medical Officer of Health whether the province will allow gatherings to move from a maximum of five people to ten. He again stressed that more details will be given on Thursday. He also hinted that in light of “fairness” people who own trailers at campgrounds will be hearing soon on when they can expect to be allowed to go to the recreational property.

Ford says the 80 workplace guidelines now in place will guide how businesses reopen “safely and cautiously”. He says as long as the province stays the course he is “confident we can move forward.”