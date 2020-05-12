Huntsville OPP has arrested a man on multiple charges – after he attempted to flee from police.

On Tuesday, around 4:35 a.m., officers from the Huntsville detachment attempted to conduct a traffic stop involving a pickup truck driving westbound on Highway 60, in the Hidden Valley area of Huntsville.

Police say the pickup failed to stop and fled from officers.

Eventually, the truck stopped, and the lone male driver proceeded to exit the vehicle and run.

The man was apprehended, and the subsequent investigation led to multiple charges.

The 53-year-old Huntsville man is facing charges including the flight from police, theft of a motor vehicle, mischief to property, possession of break-in instruments and two counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5000.

He is also charged with two counts of failure to comply with a probation order, one count of failure to adhere to the release order, another for failure to comply with undertaking and possession of cocaine.

The accused is being held for a bail hearing set to take place today.

Huntsville OPP is reminding drivers that no amount of drugs or alcohol in your system is safe when operating a motor vehicle.