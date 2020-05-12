With the May long weekend ahead, the Mayor of Huntsville is reminding the community of concerns amid COVID-19.

In an interview with MyMuskokaNow, Mayor Karin Terziano is encouraging people to be safe and responsible.

Generally, the long weekend in May is an ideal time to open up cottages and for permanent residents – it’s a time to enjoy the extra time off, but Terziano says this year, that is not the case.

“This is not that kind of weekend. We’re not going to be partying; we’re not going to be having campfires – we are in a fire ban. And we’re going to stay in groups of less than five and only be with our immediate family so, it will be a different long weekend then we’re used to.”

The Mayor reminded residents that municipal boat launches are open but physical distancing measures are in place.

Terziano also took time to talk about the ban on garage and yard sales – and the limitations surrounding the farmers market – which can only sell food items at this time.

She notes it’s up to everyone to follow the rules.

“We just have to realize we are all in this together. It doesn’t matter where you are from, whether you are coming up or already here and we all have to do what’s needed to be done to protect our community. Protect yourself, protect your family and protect your neighbours.”

Terziano adds that they will be looking ahead to the town’s plans for Canada Day at their next town council meeting.

The next meeting is set for May 25.