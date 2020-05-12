GRAVENHURST, ON-Gravenhurst Councillor Jo Morphy has been issued an order to write an apology to Town staff after questioning their qualifications and reputation.

During a council meeting on May 12th, council members listened to the recommendations by the Integrity Commissioner, as she told the council about how Morphy had sent out an email regarding a previous budget meeting in 2019.

Among the various things said in the email, Morphy questioned the capabilities of the Town Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) and the Town Clerk.

To make amends for her mistakes, Morphy must write an apology letter to both the CAO and Clerk.

If she fails to do this in 10 days, further penalties may apply.