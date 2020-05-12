The summer theatre season is feeling the impact of COVID-19.

On Tuesday, the town of Gravenhurst announced the cancellation of the 2020 Muskoka Summer Theatre season at the Gravenhurst Opera House.

Director of Community Growth and Development, Scott Lucas said that this is in the best interest of the community.

“This was a very difficult decision to make, but given the current health crisis and resultant business impacts, staff felt that it was the most responsible thing to do,” Lucas said.

With over 80 performances, summer theatre is the most significant portion of the theatre’s annual programming.

Manager of Arts and Culture Krista Storey adds it was not an easy decision to make.

“This important tradition has provided a great deal of wonderful entertainment over the years and is a significant employer and economic driver in our community and beyond,” Storey said. “This is a very sad day, but we know that it is the right thing to do in light of the world’s current circumstances.”

Summer Theatre in Canada started in Muskoka 86 years ago, and the Opera House has been imperative to that legacy.

The town notes the theatre has acted as a springboard for many careers, such as Donald Sutherland’s.

Many performing arts venues, as well as festivals and events, are facing the same challenging prospects during these times, and the Opera House is among those making these decisions.

“Places like the Gravenhurst Opera House were built to bring the community together, and this is a very sad day. But we’ll be here when the community is once again able to gather,” Storey added. “In the meantime, we must all do our part for the safety and well-being of our community. We look forward to seeing everyone back in our theatre when it’s safe to do so.”

All ticket holders will be contacted by Opera House staff to discuss refund options.