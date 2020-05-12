Some of the produce available at the Huntsville Farmers Market. (Supplied by Huntsville Farmers Market - Facebook)

GRAVENHURST, ON-The Gravenhurst farmer’s market is getting ready to open for the summer while respecting COVID-19 safety measures.

Set to open on June 3rd at 9:00 a.m., the market will have about 45 food vendors that will be selling items like jams, jellies, baking, maple syrup, honey, fresh fish, and take-home meals. Due to the provincial order surrounding farmer’s markets, artisan vendors will not be allowed to sell in person, but their products are available online.

There will be no washrooms available to customers and social distancing is a must.

Andrew Stacey from the Town of Gravenhurst told MyMuskokaNow the market will have sanitation stations set up throughout the market.

Customer bags can’t be used and only new bags from the vendors are allowed.

Stacey said that they have been communicating with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) to ensure they are following all of the proper procedures and taking the right steps to make the market safe for everyone.

The SMDHU said the market falls in line with the provincial order and follows the same requirements as grocery stores.

When asked if opening the market during the outbreak was a good idea, Stacey said that as they have been looking into ways to make the market safe, he is in full support of opening.

The market asks that only one person from each household attend, to reduce the risk of spreading the virus. The farmers market can be caught at the Gravenhurst wharf.