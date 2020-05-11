Almost three quarters of Ontario’s caseload or 15,131 people have recovered from COVID-19.

According to the province’s Chief Medical Officer, 174 outbreaks are currently active in Ontario long-term care homes. Dr. David Williams says a total 1,235 deaths were reported among residents. As for retirement homes in the province, Dr. Williams says 71 homes are currently in outbreak with a total 163 deaths reported among residents.

He adds that lab testing over the weekend saw a record high of tests done in one day, completing 19,227 tests on Saturday and on 17,618 tests on Sunday. Dr. Williams says the number of new outbreaks in long-term care facilities has remained stable and that the survey of these facilities is expected to be completed sometime this week. He says some facilities are still facing difficulties with containment as well as some staffing issues.

Williams also said to keep an eye out for new recommendations later this week on the use of non-medical masks in public settings.