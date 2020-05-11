A man has been charged with impaired driving following a traffic stop by Bracebridge OPP.

On Monday, an officer was conducting speed enforcement on Lake Joseph Road in the Township of Georgian Bay.

Around 10:20 a.m., the officer noticed a vehicle travelling well over the speed limit and conducted a traffic stop.

After investigating, police arrested and charged a 42-year-old Toronto man for operating a vehicle while impaired by alcohol.

The accused will be before a judge at the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on July 21.

He has also had his license suspended for 90-days and had his vehicle impounded.