The province is encouraging school boards to postpone, not cancel, graduation ceremonies, and proms.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce said students deserve to have a “positive conclusion to their academic journey.”

Lecce asked boards to consider moving grad ceremonies and proms to the summer or fall when it is safe to do so.

Premier Doug Ford said during his daily briefing today (Monday) a decision on whether schools will reopen at all for the rest of this academic year will be issued early next week.