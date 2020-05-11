BRACEBRIDGE, ON-The District of Muskoka has started a scheduled watermain shutdown in Bracebridge.

The District confirmed that during this temporary shut down, all residents on Taylor Road between Hiram Street and Manitoba Street will have their water shut off starting at 8:00 a.m. until work is completed today.

While there is no specific water restoration time, it is recommended that people turn off their hot water tank valve or turn off their breaker switch to their electric hot water tank to avoid any burning.

The work may also disturb any accumulated rust in the existing watermain, which could result in the discolouration of the water. The District confirmed that this is entirely normal.

Residents should check their water for rust before use as the discolouration could affect laundry.

The District also says watermain work is affecting traffic and anyone passing through the intersection of Taylor Road and Manitoba Street should drive accordingly.

For more information about the shutdown, visit the District’s site here.