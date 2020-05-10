For the first time in six weeks, Ontario has added less than 300 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. There have been 294 new cases bringing the province’s total to 20,238.

Another 35 people have died bringing that total to 1,634.

Again, the number of recoveries has outpaced new cases with 339 cases reported as resolved over the last day bringing that total up another point to 73-percent.

The Ministry of Health reports that 17,618 tests were completed yesterday with nearly 414,000 tests returning negative since the beginning of the pandemic.