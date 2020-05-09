Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry presented mostly good news around the COVID-19 virus today (Saturday).

Henry confirmed 15 new cases of COVID-19 across the province, for a total of 2,330.

1,659 people have fully recovered – a recovery rate of 71%.

Only 69 people remain in hospital, 21 of which are in intensive care.

Henry also explained the significance of the new normal approach.

“This is not going back to where we were,” she said, referencing the BC Restart Plan.

However, two additional COVID-19-related deaths have been reported, and 129 British Columbians have now died because of the virus.

Dr. Henry advised celebrating Mother’s Day safely, emphasizing the continued importance of physical distancing.

The breakdown by health authority is as follows: