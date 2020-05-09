“Our priority continues to be protecting our most vulnerable citizens and the dedicated staff that care for them during the COVID-19 outbreak,” said Premier Ford. “Many of our long-term care homes and shelters are short of staff, so I am encouraging any available educational workers to help out if you can because you can make a real difference in the lives of those most in need.” Volunteers would continue to receive their pay and benefits from their school boards and would be trained and given personal protective equipment in order to work in a congregate setting.