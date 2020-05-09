Ontario has 346 new cases of COVID-19. That brings the province’s total to 19,944. This is the lowest number of new cases in a 24-hour period in more than a month.

There have been 59 people die in the last 24-hours bringing that total to 1,599.

There have been another 393 people recover bringing that up to 72-percent of patients.

Yesterday, Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. David Williams said the province’s rate of new cases each day is gradually coming down when compared to the same time last week.

The Ministry of Health is reporting that 19,227 tests were done over the last day, bringing that total to 416,376 with 396,432 tests coming back negative.