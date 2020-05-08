The province’s Chief Medical Officer says residents should not get too discouraged by the high number of COVID-19 cases seen today.

Dr. David Williams says Ontario’s rate of new cases each day is gradually coming down when compared to the same time last week. He says more Ontarians are recovering with that total at over 71-percent or just under 14,000 people.

According to Dr. Williams, a total of 3,230 healthcare workers were reported to test positive for COVID-19 since early March. He says there are now a total of 175 active outbreaks in Ontario’s long-term care homes with an increase of one home overnight. And as for retirement homes, a total of 69 outbreaks were reported, that’s an increase of four homes overnight.

Dr. Williams says the ongoing testing survey in all staff and residents of long-term care facilities will hopefully reach the 50-percent mark sometime this weekend. He says Ontario is seeking to complete the whole task of all homes tested by the end of next week.

Dr. Williams carried his usual message to Ontarians, asking that even though the weather is not going to be very warm this weekend, stay spread out when in public.