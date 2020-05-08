The Rotary Club of Bracebridge is calling off its Canada Day Celebration.

On Thursday, the club announced that their annual celebrations and fireworks will not take place on July 1st.

According to Canada Day Organizing Committee member, Steve Meadley, their celebration cannot proceed.

“We would like nothing more than to celebrate Canada Day with the citizens of Bracebridge, as we usually do, with the spectacular fireworks display, but we just can’t this year, out of caution and an overriding concern for public health,” Meadley said.

The Rotary Club of Bracebridge annually puts this event on as one of the ways they give back to the community.

Based on the recommendations of the Medical Officer of Health to stop the spread of COVID-19 and save lives, the Ontario government has outlawed any gatherings of more than five people until at least June 30th.

“We are hopeful a time will come later in the summer when our community may be able to celebrate together and Rotary being part of that. I look forward to the day when we can safely resume our celebrations in-person,” Meadley added.

The Rotary Club of Bracebridge is also highlighting the various contributions it has made toward the community during this time.

This includes distributing $25,000 to Bracebridge families through the Rotary Cares Covid-19 Assistance Fund Program, a $5,000 donation to the Manna Food Bank and a $2,000 donation to the South Muskoka Hospital Foundation for snacks for the frontline workers at the South Muskoka Memorial Hospital.

The club says it is also coordinating a group of volunteers in Bracebridge in the pick-up and delivery of groceries and medications for those in need during the COVID-19 emergency.