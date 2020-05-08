BURK’S FALLS, ON-The Ontario Government is providing a big boost in the rehabilitation of the Armstrong Bridge.

MPP for Parry Sound-Muskoka Norm Miller said that the total of $851,731 that will be used to support the rebuilding came from the Connecting Links program. This program supports 24 municipalities through 2020-21 by helping them build, repair or replace local roads and bridges.

“The Armstrong bridge is a key component of the Burk’s Falls community,” said Miller. “The province’s investment will allow the town to make this essential revitalization, ensuring that residents and visitors are safe.”

Burk’s Falls Mayor Cathy Still said they were delighted with the announcement from the Ministry of Transportation. “It is a vital piece of infrastructure in our village, which will be kept in great condition for years to come that to the Province of Ontario.

Municipalities that are eligible for the next year’s funding will be able to apply at the end of the year.