There were no new announcements or updates from Premier Doug Ford during today’s media briefing. Ford says today’s jobless number weighs heavy on his heart with over 600,000 Ontarians without work.

He reviewed the steps taken to open the economy, “The COVID-19 pandemic has had a devastating impact on people’s lives and livelihoods, but thanks to the incredible efforts of our frontline health care workers and all individuals and families, we can finally see the light at the end of the tunnel. By Monday, thousands of people will be returning to work at hardware stores, retail outlets, and garden centres across the province. Now with the right framework and the right guidelines in place, we can start getting more of Ontario back to work quickly and safely.”

It was Finance Minister Rod Phillips who provided the most information although he was light on details. Phillips alluded to the next phase of reopening, which he said was going to be significant, and that details would be coming soon.

Ford says he is being lobbied by the golfing community to allow them to reopen. He said they have all the reasons in the world including not using carts and a new mechanism that means golfers don’t need to touch the flag. Ford says they need to continue to take the advice of the Chief Medical Officer of Health but will take the plight of golfers and tennis players back to the COVID-19 command table. He said in part, “I understand people want to get outside and get active…and I sure could use it as well.”