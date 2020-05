For the first time in three days, Ontario has posted more than 400 new cases of COVID-19. In the last 24-hours, 477 new cases have been diagnosed bringing the provinces total to 19,598.

Another 63 people have died bringing that total to 1,540.

The province reports 421 people have recovered in the last day, with that total at 13,990, or 71-percent.

The province has completed another 16,295 tests in 24-hours. There have been over 397,000 Ontarians tested with over 377,000 testing negative.