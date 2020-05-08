BRACEBRIDGE, ON-To ensure the safety of its residents, the Pines Long-Term Care Home is undergoing a more proactive approach to testing for the COVID-19 virus.

Kim Landry from the Pines told the MyMuskokaNow.com newsroom that this new proactive approach would have the facility test all staff and residents regardless if they are exhibiting symptoms of not. Before this, only those who were showing signs would be tested. “This is proactive in that we will know the status of all staff and residents and can take additional preventative measures if any staff or residents test positive.”

The testing of the 160 residents has already started and will continue throughout the week. All of the testing done will be administered at the residence by clinical staff and is all coordinated by the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU). Once all of the results are compiled, they will be handed over to the health unit to update their records by early next week.

“Our residents, family members and staff have all come together to maintain the positive, caring and safe home and work environment that the Pines has always been recognized for,” said Landry.

Other proactive measures that have been put in place by the Pines include the supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) to staff and residents, staff are only able to work at the Pines and no other long term care home so to reduce the risk of transmitting the virus between facilities and any access to the home is highly controlled, and all staff and essential visitors are screened before entering the facility.

“We are very fortunate that our residents and staff at the Pines continue to stay safe and healthy and we communicate regularly with families to ensure they are informed and connected to their loved ones during this very challenging time.”