The Premier’s Office says Doug Ford travelled to his cottage on Easter weekend to check on plumbing.

Ford’s Muskoka cottage is currently under renovation.

His office confirmed that he drove up alone, spent less than an hour there, didn’t stop anywhere and did not interact with anyone.

Prior to the Easter weekend, Ford asked cottagers to refrain from visiting their seasonal properties so they didn’t overwhelm smaller communities.

That has sparked debate between locals, cottagers and, Mayors.

Earlier this week the premier said this is not going to be a typical May long weekend and if people must go to the cottage do not invite quote “a whack of family and friends”, respect physical-distancing and do not gather in large groups.

–Written by: Wendy Gray