The Town of Gravenhurst is providing another update amid COVID-19.

The town said in a media release that it continues to closely monitor the pandemic and is adhering to Provincial Orders in an effort to ensure safety and proper physical distancing.

On Wednesday, the Ontario government announced an extension to all Provincial Orders in place to slow the spread of COVID-19 until at least May 19th.

These orders include all outdoor amenities and parks in recreational areas of Gravenhurst.

“Although the Orders have been extended, we have begun to see the gradual easing of some restrictions and a three-staged plan from the Province is in sight,” Mayor Paul Kelly said. “There are positive signs that we are all moving in the right direction in Gravenhurst and throughout the Province and doing our part to flatten the curve.”

The Mayor was part of a productive group discussion on Wednesday with Premier Doug Ford.

He says he’s pleased to note that Town Staff has been working collaboratively with the Gravenhurst Farmers’ Market and the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) Inspector to work on a comprehensive and safe plan to return the Market to the Muskoka Wharf in early June.

“This is very encouraging and I look forward to more examples of gradual easing of restrictions when it is appropriate and recommended to us by the Province and SMDHU,” the Mayor added.

In addition to easing restrictions on retail, the Province is also expanding essential construction to allow below-grade, multi-unit residential construction projects – like apartments and condominiums – to begin and existing above-grade projects to continue.

Gravenhurst’s Building Division is closely monitoring these updates and has now resumed issuing building permits.

The town also continues to follow the current recommendations of the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, which requests that residents remain in their primary residence.

“The Provincial Government and the Town are aware that some people have come to their cottage in spite of the Province’s recommendation. We would expect that they follow all safety requirements including isolating in one place, physical distancing and resist large gatherings while they’re here,” Kelly said.

The town is also reminding residents that all facilities remain closed to public access.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry Absolute Fire Ban remains in effect with no burning allowed in the municipality.

Gravenhurst Town Council will meet electronically on Tuesday at 3:00 p.m., which will be live-streamed on the town’s website.