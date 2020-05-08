MUSKOKA, ON-The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) is advising residents not to fall for any COVID-19 conspiracy theories.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Charles Gardner said they have been noticing some misinformation surrounding the virus online, mainly in the form of conspiracy theories. “There are videos with misleading information claiming there is some kind of a plot behind the virus and how it was created artificially.”

Gardner noted that other theories include invested interest by governments, overblown ideas related to the virus and how the safeguards that are put in place to protect people are not needed.

Gardner suggests that when people come across this type of information, they should look at it with a critical eye and measure the information with what is provided by the government and the health unit.