BRACEBRIDGE, ON-A collision on Highway 11 at Stephenson Rd. 1 W. has closed off one of the Northbound lanes.

Muskoka Paramedics confirmed they were on the scene along with the OPP at around 8:10 a.m.after getting a report of a single-vehicle that had rolled over.

After treating the person involved in the collision, they were released with no major injuries.

Muskoka Paramedics is reminding people that due to the hazardous weather, everyone should adjust their driving as there is at least an inch of snow on the road between Port Sydney and Bracebridge.

Drivers should expect the weather conditions to impact traffic today and this weekend.