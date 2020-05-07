The YMCA of Simcoe/Muskoka is asking the public to join its efforts to build healthy communities – in whatever way they can.

The organization announced Thursday it is launching a new campaign called ‘My Y. My Community’ to support their recent efforts and continue to help people reach their potential.

Vice President Brian Shelley said even with their facilities closed to the public, they wanted to continue to help people.

“We are launching our ‘My Y. My Community’ campaign to support our efforts to continue to inspire people to reach their potential – even while our facilities are closed to the public,” Shelley said in a press release. “We understand that not everyone is in a position to make a donation at this time.”

For the last two months, the charity has reimagined itself to continue to deliver on its mission and vision of building healthy communities in a number of ways.

That includes its transition to virtual supports such as the YMCA at Home, which provides free online fitness classes, family activities and personal wellness resources amid COVID-19.

“The YMCA is a charity with an over 100-year tradition of responding to the needs of our community,” CEO Rob Armstrong said. “We have done it in war times and during economic recessions, and we are doing it today.”

The Y has also launched a Community Engagement Survey to help people voice their concerns.

Shelley said the survey would help inform how the Y can continue to meet the ever-changing needs of the community in the face of the pandemic and as we move beyond it.

You can head here to donate to the campaign.